New immigrants embark on first tour of the Kotel tunnels

Two months after being brought to Israel by the Jewish Agency in Israel to start a new life, 100 new immigrants from 45 countries around the world arrived last Thursday for their first tour of the Western Wall tunnels.

The tour was led by the Jewish Agency Chairman, Isaac Herzog, the grandson of the first Chief Rabbi of the State of Israel, Rabbi Yitzchak Halevi Herzog.

For most of the immigrants, this was their first time attending Selichot services at the Western Wall and will be their first Yom Kippur in Israel.

Herzog led the tour and gave the new immigrants a historical explanation of the IDF compound which released by the IDF during the Six-Day War and told about his father Haim Herzog, the sixth president of the State of Israel, who was the first military governor of Jerusalem and was given the powers over the Western Wall after his release.