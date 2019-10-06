Live: OU Israel's 'Torah Yerushalayim' day of study

Full schedule:
8:30 AM
Registration
9:00 AM
Torah in Yerushalayim: a Celebration and a Challenge
Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb
10:00 AM
L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY)Yom HaKippurim, Shir HaShirim, and Kodesh Kodashim
Rabbanit Shani Taragin
10:00 AM
HALACHA Machnisei Rachamim: Whose Side Are the Angels On?
Rabbi Anthony Manning
10:00am
MACHSHAVA Teshuva in the Chasidic Court of Reb Zusha of Anipoli
Rabbi Dr. Sholom Gold
11:00 AM
Kol Nidrei: The Source of Joy and Success for the Entire Year
Rabbi Meir Goldwicht
12:00 PM
L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY)Things Given to the Heart
Mrs. Rachelle Fraenkel
12:00 PM
HALACHA The Secret of the Ten Days of Teshuva
Rabbi Ari Kahn
12:00 PM
MACHSHAVA Teshuva: Returning to the Real Self
Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz
1:10 PM
“Trust or Treif” – the Halachic Foundations of Kashrut Supervision
Rabbi Yitzchak Fund
1:50 PM
First Mincha
02:15 PM
V’Ahavta L’Rayecha Kamocha – Seeing the Good in Others
Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman
3:15 PM
PANEL A Halacha in the Board Room: The Interface of Jewish Law and Ethical Business Practices
Panelists: Rabbi Menachem Copperman, Rabbi Dr. Alan Kimche, and Rabbi Ari Wasserman. Moderated by Rabbi Ian Pear.
03:15 PM
PANEL BWhere might the Future of Reproductive Technology lead us – Science, Ethics, and Halacha
Panelists: Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, Rabbi Dr. Avraham Steinberg, and Rav Gideon Weitzman. Moderated by Rabbi Shimshon Nadel.
04:15 PM
Second Mincha
4:30 PM
Changing Our Behavior during the Yomim Noraim: Ideal or Hypocrisy?
Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon
5:30 PM
L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY) Hardened Hearts: על חטא של אמוץ הלב
Rebbetzin Shira Smiles
05:30 PM
HALACHA Teshuva in a Changing World
Rabbi Shalom Rosner
5:30 PM
MACHSHAVA Neila Inspirations
Rabbi Dr. Ahron Adler
6:30 PM
Siyum Ceremony for OU’s Semichat Chaver Program
6:50 PM
Can Teshuva Erase a Mitzva?
Rabbi Benji Levene
7:45 PM
Maariv
8:00 PM
The Yimei HaDin: On What are We Being Judged?
Rabbi Zev Leff
9:00 PM
PANEL A Unpacking Spiritual Baggage: Teshuva as a Vehicle for Simcha
Panelists: Rabbi David Aaron, Rabbi Zvi Gluck, and Rabbi Judah Mischel. Moderated by Rabbi Aaron Goldscheider.
9:00 PM
PANEL B Science, Technology, and Contemporary Kashrut: OU Global Kashrut in the 21st Century and Beyond
Panelists: Rabbi Michoel Hoffman, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Krakowski, and Rabbi Mordechai Kuber. Moderated by Rabbi Yaacov Haber.
10:15 PM
L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY) Real Return
Rebbetzin Tziporah Heller
10:15 PM
MACHSHAVA The Heroes that Bring Mashiach
Rabbi Menachem Nissel
10:15 PM
HALACHA A Taste of Semichat Chaver Program (SCP), the OU’s International Practical Halacha Program
Rabbi Elyada Goldwicht
11:00 PM
Closing Divrei Hitorerut and Chizuk
Rav Asher Weiss
11:55 PM
Musical Selichot
Rav Shlomo Katz