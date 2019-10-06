

Live: OU Israel's 'Torah Yerushalayim' day of study One Torah, One people, One place. OU Israel presents a special of learning ahead of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. Arutz Sheva,

Moshe Biton OU Israel's 'Torah Yerushalayim' day of study Full schedule: 8:30 AM Registration 9:00 AM Torah in Yerushalayim: a Celebration and a Challenge Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb 10:00 AM L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY)Yom HaKippurim, Shir HaShirim, and Kodesh Kodashim Rabbanit Shani Taragin 10:00 AM HALACHA Machnisei Rachamim: Whose Side Are the Angels On? Rabbi Anthony Manning 10:00am MACHSHAVA Teshuva in the Chasidic Court of Reb Zusha of Anipoli Rabbi Dr. Sholom Gold 11:00 AM Kol Nidrei: The Source of Joy and Success for the Entire Year Rabbi Meir Goldwicht 12:00 PM L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY)Things Given to the Heart Mrs. Rachelle Fraenkel 12:00 PM HALACHA The Secret of the Ten Days of Teshuva Rabbi Ari Kahn 12:00 PM MACHSHAVA Teshuva: Returning to the Real Self Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz 1:10 PM “Trust or Treif” – the Halachic Foundations of Kashrut Supervision Rabbi Yitzchak Fund 1:50 PM First Mincha 02:15 PM V’Ahavta L’Rayecha Kamocha – Seeing the Good in Others Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman 3:15 PM PANEL A Halacha in the Board Room: The Interface of Jewish Law and Ethical Business Practices Panelists: Rabbi Menachem Copperman, Rabbi Dr. Alan Kimche, and Rabbi Ari Wasserman. Moderated by Rabbi Ian Pear. 03:15 PM PANEL BWhere might the Future of Reproductive Technology lead us – Science, Ethics, and Halacha Panelists: Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, Rabbi Dr. Avraham Steinberg, and Rav Gideon Weitzman. Moderated by Rabbi Shimshon Nadel. 04:15 PM Second Mincha 4:30 PM Changing Our Behavior during the Yomim Noraim: Ideal or Hypocrisy? Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon 5:30 PM L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY) Hardened Hearts: על חטא של אמוץ הלב Rebbetzin Shira Smiles 05:30 PM HALACHA Teshuva in a Changing World Rabbi Shalom Rosner 5:30 PM MACHSHAVA Neila Inspirations Rabbi Dr. Ahron Adler 6:30 PM Siyum Ceremony for OU’s Semichat Chaver Program 6:50 PM Can Teshuva Erase a Mitzva? Rabbi Benji Levene 7:45 PM Maariv 8:00 PM The Yimei HaDin: On What are We Being Judged? Rabbi Zev Leff 9:00 PM PANEL A Unpacking Spiritual Baggage: Teshuva as a Vehicle for Simcha Panelists: Rabbi David Aaron, Rabbi Zvi Gluck, and Rabbi Judah Mischel. Moderated by Rabbi Aaron Goldscheider. 9:00 PM PANEL B Science, Technology, and Contemporary Kashrut: OU Global Kashrut in the 21st Century and Beyond Panelists: Rabbi Michoel Hoffman, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Krakowski, and Rabbi Mordechai Kuber. Moderated by Rabbi Yaacov Haber. 10:15 PM L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY) Real Return Rebbetzin Tziporah Heller 10:15 PM MACHSHAVA The Heroes that Bring Mashiach Rabbi Menachem Nissel 10:15 PM HALACHA A Taste of Semichat Chaver Program (SCP), the OU’s International Practical Halacha Program Rabbi Elyada Goldwicht 11:00 PM Closing Divrei Hitorerut and Chizuk Rav Asher Weiss 11:55 PM Musical Selichot Rav Shlomo Katz





