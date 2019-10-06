Live: OU Israel's 'Torah Yerushalayim' day of study

One Torah, One people, One place. OU Israel presents a special of learning ahead of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Arutz Sheva,

OU Israel's 'Torah Yerushalayim' day of study
OU Israel's 'Torah Yerushalayim' day of study
Moshe Biton

Full schedule:

8:30 AM

Registration

9:00 AM

Torah in Yerushalayim: a Celebration and a Challenge

Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb

10:00 AM

L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY)Yom HaKippurim, Shir HaShirim, and Kodesh Kodashim

Rabbanit Shani Taragin

10:00 AM

HALACHA Machnisei Rachamim: Whose Side Are the Angels On?

Rabbi Anthony Manning

10:00am

MACHSHAVA Teshuva in the Chasidic Court of Reb Zusha of Anipoli

Rabbi Dr. Sholom Gold

11:00 AM

Kol Nidrei: The Source of Joy and Success for the Entire Year

Rabbi Meir Goldwicht

12:00 PM

L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY)Things Given to the Heart

Mrs. Rachelle Fraenkel

12:00 PM

HALACHA The Secret of the Ten Days of Teshuva

Rabbi Ari Kahn

12:00 PM

MACHSHAVA Teshuva: Returning to the Real Self

Rabbi Yitzchak Breitowitz

1:10 PM

“Trust or Treif” – the Halachic Foundations of Kashrut Supervision

Rabbi Yitzchak Fund

1:50 PM

First Mincha

02:15 PM

V’Ahavta L’Rayecha Kamocha – Seeing the Good in Others

Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman

3:15 PM

PANEL A Halacha in the Board Room: The Interface of Jewish Law and Ethical Business Practices

Panelists: Rabbi Menachem Copperman, Rabbi Dr. Alan Kimche, and Rabbi Ari Wasserman. Moderated by Rabbi Ian Pear.

03:15 PM

PANEL BWhere might the Future of Reproductive Technology lead us – Science, Ethics, and Halacha

Panelists: Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, Rabbi Dr. Avraham Steinberg, and Rav Gideon Weitzman. Moderated by Rabbi Shimshon Nadel.

04:15 PM

Second Mincha

4:30 PM

Changing Our Behavior during the Yomim Noraim: Ideal or Hypocrisy?

Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon

5:30 PM

L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY) Hardened Hearts: על חטא של אמוץ הלב

Rebbetzin Shira Smiles

05:30 PM

HALACHA Teshuva in a Changing World

Rabbi Shalom Rosner

5:30 PM

MACHSHAVA Neila Inspirations

Rabbi Dr. Ahron Adler

6:30 PM

Siyum Ceremony for OU’s Semichat Chaver Program

6:50 PM

Can Teshuva Erase a Mitzva?

Rabbi Benji Levene

7:45 PM

Maariv

8:00 PM

The Yimei HaDin: On What are We Being Judged?

Rabbi Zev Leff

9:00 PM

PANEL A Unpacking Spiritual Baggage: Teshuva as a Vehicle for Simcha

Panelists: Rabbi David Aaron, Rabbi Zvi Gluck, and Rabbi Judah Mischel. Moderated by Rabbi Aaron Goldscheider.

9:00 PM

PANEL B Science, Technology, and Contemporary Kashrut: OU Global Kashrut in the 21st Century and Beyond

Panelists: Rabbi Michoel Hoffman, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Krakowski, and Rabbi Mordechai Kuber. Moderated by Rabbi Yaacov Haber.

10:15 PM

L’AYLA (WOMEN ONLY) Real Return

Rebbetzin Tziporah Heller

10:15 PM

MACHSHAVA The Heroes that Bring Mashiach

Rabbi Menachem Nissel

10:15 PM

HALACHA A Taste of Semichat Chaver Program (SCP), the OU’s International Practical Halacha Program

Rabbi Elyada Goldwicht

11:00 PM

Closing Divrei Hitorerut and Chizuk

Rav Asher Weiss

11:55 PM

Musical Selichot

Rav Shlomo Katz

Tags:Yom Kippur, OU Israel



top