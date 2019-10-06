Minister Yisrael Katz says he presented idea for agreements with leaders of the Gulf states at the UN last month, work underway.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz confirmed on Sunday morning the report last night that Israel is currently promoting an initiative to sign non-aggression agreements with the Arab Gulf States.

"Recently, I have promoted, with the prime minister's backing, a political initiative to sign non-aggression agreements with the Arab Gulf States," Katz wrote on Twitter. "This historic move will put an end to the conflict and allow civilian cooperation until peace agreements are signed."

"On my visit to the UN, I presented the plan to Arab foreign ministers and to the American envoy Greenblatt. I will continue to work to strengthen the status of Israel in the region and around the world," he added.

Last night, Channel 12 News reported that Minister Katz recently held a round of meetings with Arab foreign ministers from the Gulf states, during which he presented them with a historic initiative aimed at ending the conflict with the Gulf states, in coordination with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

As part of the meetings, which took place during the UN rally in New York, Katz introduced the wording of the agreement drafted by the Foreign Ministry and recognized by international law.

The idea at the heart of the efforts is to exploit the common interest the countries share against Iran to normalize their security and economic cooperation. This is with the understanding that at this stage full peace agreements cannot be signed due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel and the Gulf states have agreed to set up joint teams to discuss the idea.