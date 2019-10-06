Bennett: There's a good compromise on the table

Former Education Minister says he is willing to pay 'personal price' if it means government formed, no third round of elections.

MK Naftali Bennett (right) made it clear this morning (Sunday) that he is willing to pay a personal price for reaching an agreement on establishing a unity government.

"Everything has to be done to form a government here and not go to elections again," Bennett said in an interview with Reshet Bet, "even if I have to pay a personal price."

Bennett called on the leaders of the Blue and White party to agree to the compromise outline presented by President Rivlin. "There is a good compromise on the table. I urge the other side to say yes and swear in a government in Israel."

Despite a series of reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to return the president's mandate to assemble the government, this step has not yet been implemented.

The political system estimates that Netanyahu prefers to wait for the release of Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman's outline for the establishment of a unity government, before returning the mandate to the president.

Last week, Netanyahu met with right-wing party leaders regarding extending the agreement on the block for the 21-day period following the failure to form a government. Some parties have already stated their agreement to the request, but Bennett and Shaked's New Right party has not yet officially responded.