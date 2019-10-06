'Primaries a waste: No one can challenge Netanyahu'

MK David Bitan believes that it would be a waste of time and resources for the Likud party to hold primaries as there is candidate who can challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership.

He said that the idea floated for the response it elicited from MK Gideon Sa'ar, who declared that he would run against Netanyahu when the next primaries are held.

In an interview with Aryeh Golan of Kan Reshet Bet, Bitan suggested that Netanyahu's suggestion to hold primaries was based on "bad advice" he received from an adviser.

Bitan also criticized the breakup of the Yamina party. "It's a split for party shrapnel and there's no point in that," he said. As for the possibility of Bennett and Shaked's integration into the Likud ranks, Bitan believes that such a move can only take place after the establishment of a government, but such a move would depend on Prime Minister Netanyahu's decision.