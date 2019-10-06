Third day of PM's pre-trial hearing begins

The third day of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's pre-indictment hearing will begin this morning (Sunday), with the main focus being on Portfolio 1000, the case that deals with the Prime Minister's relations with tycoon Arnon Milchan.

It should be noted that apart from engaging in this case, the hearing on Case 4000 will be completed after being the focus of the first two days of the hearing last week.

In today's hearing, the prime ministers' attorneys will try to prove to the attorney general, the state's attorney and their staff that Milchan and James Packer's relationship with the prime minister were only friendships, and that it was only because of these friendships the Netanyahu family was given gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels including cigars, champagne and the like.

Netanyahu is accused of excepting the gifts in exchange for promoting legislation in favor of the businessmen,