Spain: 23-year-old suspected ISIS member arrested

Spanish police arrest 23-year-old man on suspicion of belonging to ISIS, find explosive-making chemicals and list of targets in his home.

Spanish police said on Saturday they had arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist group.

A search of his home found explosive-making chemicals and a list of targets, they added, according to Reuters.

Identified only as “A.A.A," the Spanish citizen was arrested in Parla, a town near Madrid, on suspicion of incitement to commit attacks and terrorist threats, police said in a statement. The case is being investigated by Spain's high court.

During a raid on the suspect’s home officers had found chemicals that could be used to make the explosive triacetone triperoxide or TATP, an unstable explosive that has been used in several attacks in western Europe in recent years.

Police said they had also found a bulletproof vest with shrapnel attached, along with detailed notes on how to prepare explosives and a list of potential targets.

Spanish newspaper El Pais cited unnamed sources saying the suspect had threatened to attack a judge at Spain’s high court.

ISIS claimed responsibility for attacks in 2017 in Barcelona and Cambrils that killed 14 people.

Last year, a court in Spain sentenced ten members of a jihadist cell linked to ISIS who planned to attack Jewish institutions in Spain to 8-12 years in jail.

In addition to planning attacks in Barcelona, the cell members also plotted to film a decapitation.

In September of 2018, Spanish police broke up a terrorist cell made up of six people and which authorities said may have been affiliated with ISIS.