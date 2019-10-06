One dead, two injured in accident in the south

30-year-old killed and two others injured in accident involving two trucks and a private vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were seriously and lightly injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private vehicle overnight Saturday.

The accident occurred on Route 258, near the entrance to the Mishor Rotem industrial area in southern Israel.

A United Hatzalah paramedic who arrived at the scene said, "This is an accident involving two trucks and a private vehicle. Unfortunately, we pronounced a man aged 30 dead. We also provided initial assistance at the scene of the accident to a 50-year-old seriously injured man and another person who was lightly injured.

On Friday, an electric bicyclist about 30 years of age was hit by a vehicle in Holon, near the exit to Highway 20. He was evacuated to the Tel Hashomer Hospital in serious condition.

In another incident, four people were injured in an accident involving two vehicles near the entrance to Moshav Porat in the Sharon area.