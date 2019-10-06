Hamas accuses PA of 'racism'

The Hamas terrorist organization on Saturday accused the Palestinian Authority government in Ramallah, led by Mohammad Shtayyeh, of implementing a "racist" policy against the Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said in a statement that "the continued racial measures used by Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh’s government against the Gaza Strip are aggravating and complicating the Palestinian crisis."

The Hamas statement further said that "the discrimination policy waged by Shtayyeh’s government against the Gaza Strip is a recipe for weakening the Palestinian situation which is facing one of its most serious challenges."

Hamas has been ruling Gaza since 2007, when it overtook the coastal enclave from Fatah in a bloody coup.

Since then, the two groups have been embroiled in a bitter rivalry. The two organizations signed a reconciliation deal in October of 2017, under which the PA was to have resumed full control of Gaza by December of that year.

That deadline, however, was initially put back by 10 days, had later reportedly hit “obstacles”, and has never been implemented.

The PA government has in recent years implemented a policy of economic punishment against the Gaza Strip as a means of pressure on Hamas to transfer control over Gaza to the PA.