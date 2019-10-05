"Forget about it, Ahmad, 'Never again!'"

Transportation Min. Smotrich responds to Arab MK's claim that he is 'racist.'

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) on Saturday responded to MK Ahmad Tibi's (Joint Arab List) tweet that he is "racist."

On Saturday evening, Tibi tweeted: "How is it possible that the grandchild of Holocaust survivors can be so racist? Go visit Yad Vashem!"

"As the grandchild of Holocaust survivors, I am obligated to do everything possible in order to ensure it never happens again," Smotrich tweeted in response.

"And that means, among other things, fighting the fifth column like you, who are unable to even condemn the Iranian government's goal of destroying the State of Israel.

"A fifth column who supports those who deny the existence of the State of Israel and seek to destroy it. Forget about it, Ahmad! It will never happen again!"