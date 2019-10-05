Arab MK: Jewish minister is a 'dazed messianic'

MK Ayman Odeh, head of Joint Arab List, says Transportation Min. Smotrich is 'dazed messianic,' should be removed from position.

MK Ayman Odeh, who heads the Joint Arab List, on Saturday night spoke with Israel's "Meet the Press" program, discussing the Arab sector's protests against its own violence.

Rejecting Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan's (Likud) statement that the Arab MKs prevented Israeli police from dealing with the rampant crime in Arab sector, Odeh said: "That's an outright lie. The police did not do anything because they're racist police."

He also said that the government needs to deal with four main issues in Arab society: criminal groups, illegal weapons, protection money, and the gray market.

"These need to be eliminated," he said. "There's nothing good about these weapons."

When asked if he would support a government led by Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, Odeh said: "If he has the courage that [former Prime Minister Yitzhak] Rabin had in the 90s, then we will follow that path."

However, he added, "Gantz is not ready. Not politically and not ideologically."

Odeh also claimed that Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) is a "dazed messianic," and urged Israel to "do everything in order to prevent them from continuing to serve in their positions."

If there are new elections, he added, the number of Arabs who vote will rise to 70%, and the Joint Arab List will receive 15 Knesset seats.

Regarding the rumors which claim Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wanted to form a government which relied on the Arab MKs, Odeh said: "That's incorrect. We only want to replace this government. From our perspective, anything against the right-wing government and against Netanyahu is something we'll do."