Israel Prize winner Miriam Peretz calls for unity

'The public is fed up with offensive discourse and division,' Peretz says. 'We deserve a government to consolidate and unite us.'

Israel Prize winner and educator Miriam Peretz said on Channel 12's "Meet the Press" on Saturday night that the public is fed up with offensive discourse and division.

Peretz, who lost her two oldest sons during their IDF service, called on leaders across the political spectrum to work for the establishment of a unity government. "The left and the right can sit together and be one unit," she said. "There is much more that is shared than what separates."

"The public has expressed it - it wants unity," Peretz said. "There is beauty in unity. We're not supposed to disqualify other identities."

Peretz added that there's no one in Israel who doesn't want a government which seeks Israel's good. "Finding the common denominator - that's responsible leadership. I'm sure there's room for everyone."

"I choose to see all the places where we agree, and they are many," Peretz added. "This nation is a wonder, the state is a wonder. We deserve a government to consolidate and unite us."