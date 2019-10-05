Liberman: 'A state of national emergency'

MK Avigdor Liberman, who chairs the Knesset's Yisrael Beytenu party, on Saturday night called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to create a unity government.

"Tomorrow will mark 46 years since the Yom Kippur War broke out," he wrote on his Facebook page. "This war left scars and the memories of its fallen are forever engraved in the hearts of Israeli society. As we remember those who fell during this war, we must also remember, especially at this moment, the legacy they left us - a legacy of bravery, determination, leadership, and a love for the Land and the People."

"We are now at a political crossroads. The results of the elections lead us to a single conclusion: The people want a unity government.

"In light of the state of national emergency, the economic challenges, and the security threats in the north and south, and from other more distant places, I reiterate my call to Prime Minister Netanyahu and MK Benny Gantz: Show responsibility and leadership, put your ego aside and stop with the games, the spins, and the time-wasting.

"The State of Israel needs a strong and stable unity government."

On Thursday, as the 22nd Knesset was inaugurated, Netanyahu urged the formation of a "broad national unity government."

"The state cannot afford another election campaign," he said then. "You have to do everything, and I am doing everything, to avoid it. We must avoid a repeat of this dance of elections."