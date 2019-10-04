Break up Yamina? 'Not so fast' says MK

'What we need now is unity,' says MK Motti Yogev, urging New Right to remain party of Yamina joint list.

A Yamina party MK has called on the New Right faction to remain within the party, urging leaders Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett not to break up the joint list.

Motti Yogev, a member of the Jewish Home party and an MK elected on the Yamina ticket, tweeted Friday afternoon his opposition to the planned dissolution of the joint right-wing party, expected to take place next week.

“When the people of Israel need right now, against the many challenges they face, is to unify all of our strength, both in the government, and in the Religious Zionist party,” tweeted Yogev.

“It isn’t easy. It will require, at times, accepting things which are hard to accept. I call on everyone who identifies with the values of Religious Zionism to take part in the process of reassessment and renewal in the political home of Religious Zionism.”

The Yamina party, which was formed as a temporary alliance of the New Right, Jewish Home, and National Union parties ahead of the September 17th election, is expected to split into two factions – the New Right and the Jewish Home-National Union next week.

The split will require the authorization of the Knesset’s Arrangement Committee, though the committee is expected to approve the break-up this coming Sunday.