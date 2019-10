Can resisting Aliyah for long periods of time contribute to a hazardous condition to a Jew's soul or spirit?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses Aliyah apathy as compared to

Diaspora apathy and what this has to do with the quality of life a Jew experiences after making Aliyah

and living in Israel.

Such a quality of life defies description. According to Dr. Minskoff, The Aliyah phenomenon is where there is virtually no distinction between the ideal and the practical.