Yamina party to break up next week

Three New Right MKs to break off from Yamina next week, form separate Knesset faction from Jewish Home-National Union MKs.

The right-wing Yamina party will break up next week, forming two separate Knesset factions.

Yamina, which was formed ahead of the elections to the 22nd Knesset, included the New Right, Jewish Home, and National Union.

The alliance was planned as a temporary one, rather than a permanent alliance, and the New Right announced shortly after the September 17th election that it would be splitting off from Yamina.

The party won a total of seven seats in the Knesset, three of which will go to the New Right – including Ayelet Shaked, Naftali Bennett, and Matan Kahana – while the remaining four will form a separate faction including both the Jewish Home and National Union parties. Rafi Peretz and Motti Yogev will represent the Jewish Home, while Bezalel Smotrich and Ofir Soffer will represent the National Union.

The split will require authorization from the Knesset’s Arrangement Committee, though the committee is expected to approve the break-up this coming Sunday.

Late Thursday night, MK Bennett alluded to the split, and the reformation of the New Right as a separate faction, with a Facebook post showing a picture of him and Ayelet Shaked with the caption “We’re back”.

On Wednesday it was reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is considering the possibility of merging the Likud and the New Right into a single Knesset faction.

According to Wednesday’s report, the Likud recently conducted surveys about the possibility of merging with the New Right and received very positive reactions.