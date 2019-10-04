'The Likud's conduct is unacceptable'

Former Knesset member Dan Tichon, who served as a Knesset Member on behalf of the Likud between 1981 and 1999 and as Knesset Speaker for the final three years of that tenure, criticized the Likud in an interview on Radio 103FM on Thursday.

Before the election, Tichon declared that he would not vote for the Likud, claiming the party is attacking democracy.

"This is the most important day for the future of the State of Israel. I am surprised by what is happening in the Knesset, Netanyahu is not on the winning side, and he has been running an interesting battle ever since," the former Speaker said in Thursday’s interview with host Anat Davidov. The interview took place on the day the 22nd Knesset was sworn in.

He later commented on the situation in the Likud party and about Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying, "He has not yet crossed the red line, but he is very close, I can understand him, even if I disagree with him. When a man is going to be charged with such crimes he fights for his life, he does not want to spend years in prisons, it's a battle for his life.”

Asked by Davidov whether Netanyahu had crossed the line and the democratic rule in Israel was in danger, Tichon replied, "I agree that there are no more inhibitions in Israeli democracy, I’ve been very dissatisfied with the Likud's entire conduct during the second term. Minority rights must be preserved, any bad legislation will serve the other side."

Tichon referred to the possibility of a unity government being achieved and said, "There is no way to form a national unity government. I have seen a few governments since 1977, I have participated in all these governments. If Netanyahu takes over the Knesset, we will be very close to new elections. Perhaps Liberman has some surprises, but we're close to new elections."