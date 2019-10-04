Gabi Ashkenazi to head Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

"This is a significant role with great importance to Israel's security. We must not allow a vacuum on the security-political issue."

The temporary Knesset Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense held its first session of the 22nd Knesset on Thursday.

The head of the Knesset Regulatory Committee, MK Miki Zohar (Likud), opened the discussion and announced that the Regulatory Committee decided to recommend MK Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) as the chairman of the temporary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. The committee members approved this recommendation unanimously.

MK Ashkenazi then said, "I thank the members of the committee for their trust, and the approval of my appointment as chairman of the temporary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense. Thank you to the outgoing committee members, the committee director and the assisting professional staff. In particular, thank you to the outgoing committee chairman, Avi Dichter, for over 3.5 years of service. We will exchange insights, experience and guidance at the end of the discussion.”

Ashkenazi added, "As a former Chief of Staff and former director of the Defense Ministry, I know the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee well. This is a significant role with great importance to the strength and security of the State of Israel. We must not allow a vacuum on the security-political issue.”

"We are in a period characterized by many challenges in the security arena, some of which are known to all and some of which are discussed in closed rooms. We have a responsibility and commitment to the citizens of the State of Israel, during both routine and at times of emergency. I look at the members and see here an experienced and responsible team and am confident that together we can fulfill the main mandate of the committee," he said.