Joe Lieberman's son to run for Senate in Georgia

Matt Lieberman, son of former Connecticut senator and vice presidential candidate Joe Lieberman, is running for Senate in Georgia.

Lieberman told the Politico news website on Thursday he will run in a special election for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, who has announced that he plans to resign at the end of this year due to health concerns.

Lieberman's statement that he has decided to run as a Democrat makes him the first candidate from either party to announce an intended bid for the seat, and his decision comes before Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a replacement for Isakson.

A businessman and former adviser to his father's campaigns, Lieberman, 52, has lived in Georgia since 2005. In an interview, he said he plans to combine his political insight from his father's career and his experience in the private sector over the past two decades as the basis for his run.

"We need someone who's going to focus on shaking things up in a good way, not the way that the crazy man in the Oval Office is doing it," Lieberman told Politico.

Lieberman said his father — who left the Senate in 2013 after serving four terms, the final one as an independent caucusing with Democrats — will serve as a "consigliere" for his campaign after he convinced him he was prepared for the rigors of a statewide run for office.

Matt’s father, Joe Lieberman, crossed party lines ahead of the 2008 presidential election to endorse Republican nominee John McCain, but backed Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump in 2016.

However, he praised Trump’s decision to leave the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.