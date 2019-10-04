Jewish woman attacked in Brooklyn on Rosh Hashanah

22-year-old Jewish woman says she was harassed by a female teen who pulled off her scarf and wig on Erev Rosh Hashanah.

Police say a Jewish woman reported being harassed in Brooklyn on Rosh Hashanah, JTA reported Thursday.

The 22-year-old said that she was approached on Sunday evening by a female teenager who “pulled her scarf and wig from her head,” a New York Police detective, Annette Shelton, told JTA in an email.

The incident occurred in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood and the perpetrator, who was described as being 16 years old, was accompanied by another teenager, the woman told police.

Shelton said that the police’s Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating the incident.

The incident is the second alleged attack that occurred in the area on Rosh Hashanah. The windows of a synagogue in Brooklyn were broken during Rosh Hashanah services on Monday.

A video showing people throwing milk crates at the Rivnitz synagogue in the Williamsburg neighborhood was circulated Wednesday on social media. Police said they were searching for two females who were seen in the video.

The incident follows a spate of attacks against visibly Orthodox Jewish men in Brooklyn.

Last month, a hasidic man was assaulted by several African-American youths in Williamsburg. The incident was recorded by security cameras.

Last week, anti-Semitic graffiti was found inside a Westchester County high school for the second time in one month.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist school officials and local law enforcement in their investigation.

Two weeks ago, Cuomo ordered the NY State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate after swastikas were found carved into a bathroom door at a Starbucks location in Nyack, located near Monsey in Rockland County.