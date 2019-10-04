Akiva Werber: Helping Anglos make Aliyah for 40 years

What could be the benefits for a man with a degree in political science and Judaic studies to be tending an avocado orchard?

Why would children prefer a small apartment on a kibbutz to a large home in New York?

What did Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, the leading American Halakhic authority of the last generation, tell Akiva about the role of Jews in America and the role of Bnei Akiva?

Why does the Jerusalem Municipality have a special department dedicated to English speaking Olim?

Meet Akiva Werber, the project director for the absorption of Olim from English speaking countries to Jerusalem. Over the past forty years, Akiva has been facilitating Aliyah in various capacities. Tune in to hear inspiring stories, and advice about how to make your own Aliyah successful.