PA: We found a spying device hidden near Ramallah

Undercover operatives from a special IDF unit arrested three Palestinian Arabs on Thursday who are suspected of involvement in terrorist attacks. The three men are residents of the village of Kubar in the Ramallah area.

According to reports in Arab media, villagers located a spy camera hidden inside a rock-like vessel placed in the village cemetery. Residents claimed it was an Israeli camera and destroyed it.

Earlier on Thursday, indictments were filed against the murderers of Dvir Sorek in the military court in Judea.