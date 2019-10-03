Suspected murder and attempted suicide near Jerusalem

The dead body of a woman about 30 is found in Motza as well as a man in serious condition.

The dead body of a woman of about 30 and a man in serious condition were found in an apartment in the community of Motza near Jerusalem on Thursday.

The man was treated by a Magen David Adom team and quickly evacuated to the hospital in serious condition.

Paramedic Israel Weingarten said: "When we arrived at the house we saw a woman of about 30. She wasn't breathing and had no pulse and we were forced to declare her death. A barely conscious man of about 30 was also lying there. We administered life-saving medical care and evacuated him to the hospital in serious condition."

The police have launched an investigation and are examining the case as a suspected murder and attempted suicide.