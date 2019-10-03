For the 1st time in Samaria: "Regional night of awakening"

'It's joyful and heartwarming to see Samarians gather together to strengthen themselves for the High Holidays.'

Hundreds of Samarian residents participated in the evening of awakening for the High Holidays, which took place at the "Balcony" Events Garden in the settlement of Peduel.

The event opened with a lecture by Rabbi Eyal Vered and then a keynote session was held which included words of reinforcement and soulful songs led by Rabbi David Dodkavitz and Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira with the musical accompaniment of Rabbi Hillel Paley and musicians.

Samarian Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan said: "This is a wonderful evening. It's joyful and heartwarming to see Samarians gather together to strengthen themselves for the High Holidays. The residents of Samaria know how to be responsible for each other all year round so even tonight we are strengthening and praying for a good year despite the challenges we face."