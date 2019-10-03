Bar Association mobilizes to fight violence in Arab sector

'The crisis that is plaguing Arab society these days and harming innocent victims must prompt Israeli society to action.'

Adv. Avi Himi, the head of the Israel Bar Association, called on the heads of the justice and enforcement system to advance a national emergency plan to deal with the crisis of violence and crime in Arab society.

"The crisis that is plaguing Arab society these days and harming innocent victims must prompt all of Israeli society to action, so I decided to harness the Bar Association to fight the current crisis," said Himi at the end of a special meeting with Adv. Rida Jaber, the manager of the Aman Center- the Arab Center for a Safe Society.

At the end of the meeting, a series of steps were decided upon as part of a collaboration between the bureau and the Aman Center. Among other things, Attorney Avi Himi said there will soon be an emergency conference in the Tel Aviv Attorney General's office, to which senior judicial and enforcement officials, senior Arab representatives and Arab and Jewish lawyers will be invited to discuss realistic ways to deal with growing phenomenon of violence and crime in the Arab sector.

At the same time, it was decided to harness the group of attorneys for an educational-publicity initiative, which will meet with students and parents in schools and community centers in Arab society and discuss the issues related to dealing with crime and violence. The project will be led by National Council Member, Adv. Emil Nahas, and Adv. Rida Jaber.

Himi also sent a letter to senior officials of the judiciary and enforcement, including Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Esther Hayut, Minister of Justice MK Amir Ohana, Attorney General Dr. Attorney Avichai Mandelblit, State Attorney Dr. Shai Nitzan, Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan and Acting Police Commissioner Motti Cohen. In his letter, Attorney Himi called for an emergency hearing, attended by representatives of the Bar Association, and the advancement of a national emergency plan to deal with the phenomenon of crime and violence in Arab society.

Himi will also attend an emergency consultation meeting this weekend, attended by dozens of attorneys from the Arab sector.