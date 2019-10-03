Netanyahu: Stop this dance, form unity government

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the Knesset in Jerusalem this afternoon (Thursday), following the inauguration of the 22nd Knesset.

"What is right is a broad national unity government," Netanyahu said. "I am attentive to the hearts of Israeli citizens. I tell you, the state cannot afford another election campaign. You have to do everything and I am doing everything to avoid it. We must avoid a repeat of this dance of elections.

The prime minister said, "In recent days, I have put a lot of effort into establishing a stable and broad government. Such a government is the order of the hour."