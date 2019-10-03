Indictments filed against Dvir Sorek's murderers

Demolition orders have also been signed to destroy the terrorists' homes.

Indictments were filed against the murderers of Dvir Sorek in the military court in Judea on Thursday.

The five members of the terrorist cell who carried out the knifing attack are Qassem Al-Atzafra, Natzir Al-Atzafra, Ahmed Al-Atzafra, Yoseif Zahur and Mahmoud Attuna.

The indictment accuses the defendants of intentional infliction of death - which is equivalent to a charge of murder in the Judea and Samaria area - and other serious offenses.

The indictments say that the five formed a terrorist squad associated with Hamas to carry out attacks against Israeli targets. As part of their activities, the squad members conducted training and observation and equipped themselves with knives.

On August 8, 2019, Qassem Al-Atzafra and Natzir Al-Atzafra were traveling in their vehicles near the settlement of Migdal Oz. Noticing Dvir Sorek, Natzir left the vehicle, stabbed Dvir several times in his torso, and the two then fled the scene.

The military prosecution sought to extend the arrest of the defendants until the end of the legal proceedings against them.

The indictment also attributes a 2011 stabbing attack to Qassem Al-Atzafra in the city of Beer Sheba in which two Israeli civilians were injured.

An indictment was also filed against Qassem Al-Atzafra's wife, Inis Al-Atzafra, on September 8 for failing to prevent a felony, providing asylum and other offenses.

Recently, the commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, signed demolition orders for the homes of Qassem Al-Atzafra and Natzir Al-Atzafra. Appeals against the demolition orders were filed to the Supreme Court and will be heard on October 31, 2019.

Additionally, a statement was made on Wednesday of the intent to demolish the homes of Ahmed Al-Atzafra and Yoseif Zahur. The issue of the demolition of Mahmoud Attuna's house is under examination.