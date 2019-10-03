Deri: We support Netanyahu but want broad government

Shas chairman Minister Aryeh Deri opened the Shas faction meeting following the inauguration of the 22nd Knesset Thursday afternoon, where he called on Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to accept Prime Minister Netanyahu's proposal for a unity government.

"I applaud the increase in the Shas movement by 70,000 votes. Unfortunately, the joy is not complete because there is a high likelihood that the Knesset will disperse again. It is a real crisis and a major problem for the economy and security," Deri began.

"I direct my call to one key person - Benny Gantz. I always defended him when he was attacked and defended him today. I say to him: My dear Benny, join Netanyahu's call that made big concessions and made a very generous offer. I don't know if I myself would agree to such a generous offer, but he made it. Now it's your turn," added the Shas chairman.

He said, "I used to be a part of two unity governments in the past. In 84 and 88, big things were done for the people. The people want a unity government and it will also calm the atmosphere. We support Netanyahu completely. I am not ashamed to say that openly. It is impossible to underestimate two million people who sought and elected Netanyahu as prime minister, and legitimate movements and parties cannot be disqualified."

"You, Benny,have spent your whole life in security. This is your chance to save Israel. We are now paralyzed, the government ministries cannot make moves. The economy needs a government to make vital decisions. I am not worried about Shas in further elections. Shas will only rise. But what is benefit to them if a government cannot be formed? I hope common sense prevails," Deri concluded.