British philanthropist awarded prestigious interfaith award

British businessman and philanthropist David Dangoor was awarded the Sternberg Interfaith Gold Medallion, which is bestowed on those who have made “an exceptional contribution to the improvement of understanding between the faiths in the United Kingdom and across the world.”

“It is an especially great honor to be named alongside these world leaders and luminaries,” David Dangoor said on receipt of the award. “As an Iraqi Jew who grew up in Baghdad where many religions intermingled peacefully and cordially, it is important for me that we are able to use our different religious backgrounds as a point of unity rather than a source of division.”

“Our family was always taught that people of differing backgrounds, faiths and nationalities enriches our culture and understanding of society. Together, our faiths can become a source of harmony and accord, and only in unity can we hope to meet the challenges and grasp the opportunities of the present and the future.”

The Gold Medallion was awarded to Mr. Dangoor by the Chairman of the award, Mr. Michael Sternberg.

Previous recipients include HM Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, the late Pope John Paul II, HM King Hassan II of Morocco, former President of Germany Dr. Johannes and former President and Prime Minister of Israel, the late Shimon Peres, amongst dozens of other former heads of state and international leaders.

Dangoor is Exilarch of The Exilarch's Foundation, a charity that has generously initiated, guided and supported many causes, mainly relating to education, science and health. He is a Deputy Lieutenant for Greater London and chairs the Lord Lieutenant of Greater London’s Council on Faith, an initiative that works with faith groups to assist their engagement with the wider London population.

Only last week, Dangoor was a major supporter of the launch of the British Library’s unparalleled online collection titled Discovering Sacred Texts which was compromised of some of the rarest and most ancient religious texts online for the general public to be able to access them from around the world with the purpose of furthering understanding about ancient faiths.

The Sir Sigmund Sternberg Charitable Foundation, which grants the prestigious award, applies its funds for organizations that supports the furtherance of interfaith activities and the promotion and support of education in the fields of racial and religious harmony, in particular, between the three Abrahamic faiths (Christian, Jewish and Muslim), and the education in and understanding of their fundamental tenets and beliefs.

Under the banner of Dangoor Education (dangooreducation.com), the Exilarch’s Foundation has supported dozens of charities in the UK and Israel, including Westminster Academy, Imperial College, the UK Space Design Competition, The Open University, Age UK, The UK Israel Tech Hub, the Centre for Personalized Medicine at Bar Ilan University, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, Jewish Book Week and the Centre for Universal Monotheism at Bar Ilan University.

In 2017 Israel's Bar-Ilan University awarded Dangoor an honorary doctorate, citing his "tireless efforts to further education, culture and art throughout the UK and Israel".