Sa'ar on snap primary: I'm ready

MK considered prominent rival of Netanyahu within Likud says he will compete for party leadership if snap primary held.

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud), considered Prime Minister Netanyahu's prominent political rival within the Likud movement, hinted on Thursday in a tweet that he may compete with Netanyahu for the party leadership.

In response to reports that Netanyahu is considering holding a snap primary for the Likud leadership in the coming weeks, Sa'ar tweeted "I'm ready."

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz announced that if Likud primaries were held, he intends to support Netanyahu's candidacy for the party leadership.

In his statement, Katz said that he supported Netanyahu for Likud leader if there were early elections for the Knesset, adding that “If, due to the refusal of Blue and White and their rejection of Netanyahu serving as prime minister, the public is sentenced to additional elections, the entire Likud will unite behind Netanyahu as its candidate for prime minister. I call on Gantz and his friends to act wisely and responsibly and to allow the establishment of a broad government, as derived from the election results and the proposal of the president of the state."