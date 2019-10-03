Regev: 'Lapid continues his father's line of incitement'

Culture Minister attacks Blue and White's Yair Lapid, claiming he perpetuates anti-haredi line of his father in the 'Shinui' Party.

Culture Minister Miri Regev joined the attack on Blue and White leader Yair Lapid, blaming him for torpedoing negotiations to establish a unity government this week.

"Blue and White won't put their ego aside and Yair Lapid continues his father's line of incitement in the Shinui Party," Regev attacked this morning in a Galei Tzahal interview.

Regev referred to the Blue and White position regarding composition of a future government: "In the State of Israel, boycotting kippah wearers? Tomorrow they'll boycott women or redheads."

In the interview, Regev stated that Blue and White insistence that Netanyahu not be Prime Minister first in a rotation is inappropriate. "If in Rivlin's proposal Netanyahu is first, then why does Blue and White insist?"

However, she said, this is not the issue that precipitated the breakdown of negotiations. "Negotiations regarding who would be Prime Minister first did not begin at all. I personally think Netanyahu should be, for the sake of government stability."

Regev later took the opportunity to call on Yisrael Beyteinu head Avigdor Liberman to join the Rightist bloc and allow establishment of a stable Rightist government: "I expect him to return home and not sit with Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi."