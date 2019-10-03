Yisrael Beytenu to submit string of controversial bills

As Knesset kicks off amid political deadlock, Yisrael Beytenu will submit series of bills that could make forming a new gov't even harder.

Amid the political crisis, the Yisrael Beytenu faction on Thursday announced another step that could exacerbate the controversy and make it more difficult to form a new government soon.

The party intends to submit, today, the first day of the Knesset, a series of controversial bills in the fields of religion and state, along with other bills that the party has promised to promote.

Among the bills that will be submitted are the Draft Law in a version unacceptable to the haredim, which was approved in first reading during the 20th Knesset according to the version advanced by the Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Yisrael Beytenu will submit the bill abolishing the Supermarket Law, which will give authority to local municipalities and councils to determine the nature of life in the locality, including the areas where businesses can be opened on Shabbat.

Other bills that will be submitted on the same occasion are: a bill to empower municipal rabbis to conduct conversions, as was customary until the 1990s; a civil marriage bill; a bill enacting “Liba” compulsory education [of secular subjects] as a condition for receiving an educational institution budget; a bill raising income support for the elderly to the amount of 70% of the minimum wage; and a bill allowing public transport, including trains, on the Sabbath.