US top sanctions official to leave Trump administration

The US Treasury Department’s top sanctions official, Sigal Mandelker, plans to leave the Trump administration, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Mandelker, who joined the Treasury Department in June 2017, has helped lead new sanctions on countries such as Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela. She also oversaw sanctions that were imposed on the Hezbollah terrorist organization. She plans to take a job in the private sector.

Mandelker moved to Washington from New York to work in the Trump administration.

The Wall Street Journal first reported her plans for departure, citing both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Mandelker.

“She is a fierce advocate for effectively leveraging our powerful economic tools to make an impact for a safer world,” Mnuchin said in a statement. “Sigal’s steadfast devotion to mission will be missed, as she is truly a unique talent.”

Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich will take Mandelker’s portfolio after she departs in the next few weeks, a Treasury spokesman said, according to Bloomberg.

Mandelker recently visited Israel where she met Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who later said Mandelker had assured him that sanctions against Iran would remain in full force.

In late September, US President Donald Trump announced sanctions on the Iranian National Bank. That move came days after Trump announced that he had ordered a “substantial increase” in sanctions on Iran.