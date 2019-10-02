'Argentine authorities must wake up to anti-Semitism'

A study carried out for the World Zionist Organization and the Argentine Jewish Federations - DAIA during June and July 2019 shows troubling data on the state of anti-Semitism in the country.

The overall aim of the study was to assess the attitude towards people of Jewish origin in the Argentine population.

Studies of this kind are significant and relevant because the Jewish issue in Argentina has been an important part of the country's history, as this population has actively participated in the social sphere, as well as in the fields of production, work, culture, science and politics.

In addition, the waves of immigration that reached Argentina during the last decades of the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century have made Argentina's Jewish population the third largest in the world.

The study also shows that respondents believe that Jews are taking advantage of the adversity of others to their advantage, hold too much power in the international financial markets and that therefore the government must better control the economic power held by many Jews.

On the other hand, the research, mostly conducted among non-Jews, shows the opinion that "Jews are the smartest group," and more than 90% of those surveyed believe that "Jews suffered in the Holocaust and do not exaggerate when talking about it."

Yaakov Hagoel, Deputy and Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, said that "the data is very worrying and reminiscent of the statements made about Jews in the late 1930s in Nazi Germany. The Argentine authorities should act immediately and allow Jews living in their country to live a peaceful life."

"The contradictions in the research should send warning signals to the Argentine authorities."

DAIA President Jorge Knoblovits said in response to the findings: "It is really exhausting to know that this country still has messages of hate and that the media lends a sympathetic ear to anti-Semites."