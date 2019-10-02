Netanyahu, Liberman talk, to meet tomorrow

PM, Yisrael Beyteinu leader to meet for coalition talks after unity talks with Blue and White stall.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman spoke via telephone Wednesday about the possibility of cooperation to form a government in light of the freezing of unity talks with the Blue and White party.

"There is no point in wasting the state's time. We will meet, see if it is serious or no, and then act accordingly," Netanyahu told Liberman.

The two will meet at the Prime Minister's Office at 9:30 AM tomorrow morning.

Earlier, Netanyahu accused Blue and White leader Yair Lapid of thwarting efforts to form a government.

"The only reason there is no unity government is Yair Lapid. Lapid holds Gantz hostage and unclear reasons Gantz surrendered to him," Netanyahu wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He added, "It is inconceivable that Lapid is dragging an entire state to elections just because he will not abandon his dream of becoming prime minister and forfeit his rotation with Gantz."

Lapid said in response, "Indeed, one person holds the state hostage. Indeed, one person is preventing a unity government. Indeed, one person does everything to bring about elections: Benjamin Netanyahu," Lapid said.