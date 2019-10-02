Terrorist recovers - and will be interrogated soon

Leader of cell behind deadly bombing attack who was critically injured in interrogation could be interrogated again in coming days.

The military court said that there has been a gradual improvement in the condition of Samar Mina Salim Arabid, the leader of the terrorist cell which murdered Rina Schnerb in a bombing attack last month, Kan 11 reported.

According to the report, there a high likelihood that it will be possible to interrogate Arabid again in the coming days.

Arabid was beaten during his interrogation after the Shin Bet received intelligence that he had an explosive device in his possession in addition to possessing information about the still operating terrorist infrastructure of which he was a part. He was critically injured and hospitalized at Haddassah Medical Center.

The Shin Bet said that his interrogation "prevented shooting, bombing, and kidnapping attacks" and that there was no choice but to use extreme measures during his interrogation.

The Justice Ministry's Unit for the Investigation of Complaints of Interogees is investigating the beating of Arabid.