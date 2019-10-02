Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized

Democratic presidential contender and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is canceling his events until further notice after being hospitalized in Las Vegas, Nevada, ABC News reported.

"During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days," said Sanders’ senior adviser Jeff Weaver on Wednesday in a statement.

"We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

According to ABC, the 78-year-old senator's last campaign events were on Monday in New Hampshire, where he held 4 back-to-back events.