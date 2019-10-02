The Joint List's offer to Netanyahu

Likud MK Miki Zohar says Arab MKs had offered to support right-wing government from the outside.

MK Miki Zohar (Likud) revealed that a few days before the 21st Knesset was disbanded, the Likud party received a proposal from the Joint Arab List to provide a safety net to the right-wing government.

"As chairman of the Knesset's governing committee, one of the leaders of the joint list approached me and offered me to pass on to Netanyahu a proposal for a narrow government with their outside support. He also brought me a list of requirements. As Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's close associate, I passed the material on to Netanyahu," Zohar told Radio 100FM.

"Do you know what Netanyahu's answer was? Definitely not. He rejected all of their proposal and rejected them outright. They were very angry about this," Zohar added.