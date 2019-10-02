Report: Trump suggested soldiers shoot stone-throwing migrants

A new book claims that President Donald Trump floated a number of measures to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the US via the border with Mexico, including a reptile-filled border moat, and authorizing border patrol officers to shoot stone-throwing migrants in the legs.

According to a report by The New York Times on Tuesday, the soon-to-be-released book Border Wars: Inside Trump’s Assault on Immigration by New York Times writers Michael Shear and Julie Hirschfeld Davis claims that the president suggested a number of possible solutions to the illegal immigration crisis during private talks, including an electrified border fence, a moat along the border filled with deadly reptiles, and spike-covered walls.

In the book, which Davis and Shear claim is based on interviews with more than a dozen Trump administration officials directly involved in the discussions, the president is said to have “often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate.”

During the private discussions, the president is also said to have expressed interest in building an “electrified” border wall “with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh,” Shear and Davis wrote in an excerpt released Tuesday.

At an Oval Office meeting last March, the president also suggested permitting security forces stationed on the border to open fire on stone-throwing illegal immigrants.

"After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That’s not allowed either, they told him."

A source present in the room at the time of the conversation told Fox News that the president did indeed inquire about the possibility of permitting security forces open fire on stone-throwing illegal immigrants at the border.

The White House has yet to respond to the report.