Watch: Woman breaks into lion enclosure at Bronx Zoo

Police investigating woman who entered lion's enclosure at Bronx zoo, was filmed risking her life to taunt a lion.

New York City Police have opened an investigation into an unusual act of trespassing, after a woman was filmed jumping a barrier and entering a lion’s enclosure at a New York City zoo.

On Saturday, a woman was spotted entering the African lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo.

In footage taken of the incident by onlookers, the woman can be seen dancing in front of a male lion and waving her hands, apparently taunting the animal.

Video of the incident quickly went viral, drawing the attention of both zoo officials, and local police.

Officials from the Bronx Zoo have filed a criminal complaint, accusing the woman of trespassing.

"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a Bronx Zoo official said.

"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."

Police opened an investigation following the complaint, but say that as of Tuesday night, no arrests have been made.