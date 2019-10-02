Jewish cemetery vandalized in Buenos Aires

Visitors to the cemetery shocked to discover that the surrounding wall was severely damaged, gravestones were smashed and some stolen.

Unknown persons vandalized a Jewish cemetery in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Following the incident, the president of the local Jewish organization, AMIA, said that "the violent incidents in such a holy place fill us with pain and anxiety."

MK Yoav Ben Tzur (Shas), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said in response that "at the time of the Tishrei holidays, the brutal waves of anti-Semitism continue to hit the world and this is the time to act with uncompromising determination.”

"It is clear to all of us that a policy of containment of anti-Semitism on the part of world leaders will prepare the ground for terror of any kind," he added.

Argentinian and international Jewish organizations recently demanded action from local and regional authorities amid recent violent anti-Semitic attacks in the country.

The call followed an attack on Rabbi Shlomo Tawil in Rosario, which was labeled as “brutal anti-Semitic aggression”.

In May, a man wearing a kippah was beaten and subject to anti-Semitic epithets on a street in Buenos Aires.

In April, a man broke into a synagogue in Buenos Aires during Friday evening services, threatened the worshipers and shouted anti-Semitic slogans and curses.