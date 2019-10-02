Likud activists demonstrate in Petah Tikva

Hundreds of activists protest near A-G's home ahead of the Prime Minister's hearing.

Hundreds of Likud activists protested on Tuesday evening in Petah Tikva, near the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, ahead of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s hearing, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

The activists, who arrived with election signs and Israeli flags, chanted, "Bibi King of Israel" and exclaimed, among other things, "The people demand legal justice," "he is innocent" and "nothing will help the left."

The Prime Minister’s hearing on Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000 will be held on Wednesday in the Interior Ministry's meeting room, attended by Mandelblit, Attorney General Shai Nitzan, Senior Prosecutor Attorney Liat Ben Ari, Deputy State Attorney Raz Nizri, and Deputy State Attorney Shlomo Lamberger.

Attorneys Amit Haddad, Yossi Ashkenazi and Ram Ram Caspi will take part in the hearing on behalf of Netanyahu.

Case 1000 revolves around claims Netanyahu received gifts from a Hollywood billionaire and Australian businessman in exchange for political favor.

Case 2000 revolves around allegations Netanyahu tried to reach an agreement with Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Mozes that would provide him with positive news coverage in exchange for shuttering rival newspaper Israel Hayom.

Case 4000 centers on suspicions that a Netanyahu aide provided chief Bezeq shareholder Shaul Elovitch with regulatory benefits in exchange for sympathetic coverage to the Prime Minister and his wife on the Walla! news website, which is owned by Elovitch as well.