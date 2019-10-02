Trump: This isn't impeachment, it's a coup

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted the Democrats for launching impeachment proceedings against him, claiming the process resembled a "coup."

"As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!" he tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she would be launching formal impeachment proceedings against Trump over allegations that he threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

A day later, the White House released the full, unredacted transcript of Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump brought up the matter of allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said. Zelensky responded that he would appoint a new prosecutor general who would look into the matter of the company Hunter Biden had been on the board of.

A whistleblower complaint made public on Thursday shed light on how the White House allegedly sought to conceal the contents of the call by limiting those who had access to the transcript.

An unconfirmed report in the New York Times said the whistleblower is a CIA officer who was detailed to work at the White House at one point.