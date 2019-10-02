Zuckerberg: Warren presidency would be bad for Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to employees that the prospect of an Elizabeth Warren presidency could be bad for the company.

"You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies," Zuckerberg said in a recording obtained by The Verge.

"If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah," Zuckerberg said. "But look, at the end of the day, if someone's going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight."

He warned that breaking up giant tech companies "won't actually solve the issues," and stressed that he believed smaller companies could not regulate themselves as well as large companies.

Zuckerberg used Twitter as an example. "It's why Twitter can't do as good of a job as we can. I mean, they face, qualitatively, the same types of issues," he said. "But they can't put in the investment. Our investment on safety is bigger than the whole revenue of their company."

Warren announced last March that if elected president, she would break up high tech monopolies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon.