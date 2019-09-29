Trump administration renews Clinton email probe

The Trump administration is reviving the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private emails, current and former officials told The Washington Post on Saturday.

According to the officials, the administration is investigating the email records of dozens of current and former senior State Department officials who sent messages to Clinton’s private email while she served as Secretary of State.

As many as 130 officials have been contacted in recent weeks by State Department investigators — a list that includes senior officials who reported directly to Clinton as well as others in lower-level jobs whose emails were at some point relayed to her inbox, said current and former State Department officials.

Those targeted were notified that emails they sent years ago have been retroactively classified and now constitute potential security violations, according to letters reviewed by The Washington Post.

State Department investigators began contacting the former officials about 18 months ago, after President Trump’s election, and then seemed to drop the effort before picking it up in August, the officials said.

Senior State Department officials said that they are following standard protocol in an investigation that began during the latter days of the Obama administration and is nearing completion.

“This has nothing to do with who is in the White House,” said a senior State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This is about the time it took to go through millions of emails, which is about 3 1/2 years.”

In July of 2016, then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he did not recommend charging Clinton with willfully mishandling classified information by using a private email server.

While Comey called the former Secretary of State “extremely careless” for using the server, he also said that “no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

In October of that year, days before the presidential election in which Clinton was running against Trump, news broke that Comey had sent a letter to Congress announcing that he had reopened the investigation into her emails.

While Comey subsequently announced that his original recommendation stood, Clinton has blamed the timing of his letter for her election loss.

While the renewed probe into Clinton’s emails follows revelations that Trump used multiple levers of his office to pressure the leader of Ukraine to pursue investigations against Democratic rival Joe Biden, State Department officials vigorously denied there was any political motivation behind their actions.

