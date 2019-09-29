Justice Ministry to investigate terrorist's injury

Justice Ministry launches investigation into circumstances that led to the injury of the terrorist suspected of murdering Rina Shnerb.

The Justice Ministry announced on Sunday it is investigating the circumstances that led to the injury of the terrorist suspected of the murder of Rina Shnerb.

The terrorist was arrested by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) after the attack at the Dolev Spring, and was hospitalized in serious condition after his interrogation.

The defense establishment said earlier on Sunday that the interrogation of the terrorist, Samar Arbid, "prevented shooting, bombing and kidnapping attacks."

Arbid was hospitalized at the Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus after complaining that he did not feel well during the interrogation. The defense establishment stressed that there was no escaping the use of exceptional means in the investigation, in order to prevent further attacks.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Rosh Hashanah in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)