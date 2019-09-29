Israeli man who went missing in Sinai found

Aviv Slobodkin, 26, found in healthy condition, a week after contact lost with him in Sinai.

The 26-year-old Israeli man, Aviv Slobodkin, with whom contact was lost while traveling in Sinai, has been found and is in good health, Israel Police said.

Aviv went on a trip to Sinai in early September and early last week all contact was lost with him.

Following the report of his absence, police last Thursday sought the public's help, and this morning he was located.

The Department for Israelis Abroad in the Foreign Ministry, and Israeli Consul in Cairo Dudu Ben Khalifa, were also involved with the case.