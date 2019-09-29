Exiled Syrian director sends New Year's greetings to Israelis

Writer and Director Kamal Alhasson blesses "our Israeli brothers" with "a year of peace, security and victory over Iran."

Exiled Syrian director and author Kamal Alhasson filmed a Happy New Year video for Israelis, wishing "a blessed year, a year of peace, security, and victory over Iran".

"A blessing for the New Year. Unfortunately, this blessing should have been in Hebrew, but unfortunately I do not understand Hebrew," Alhasson said.

"I am the writer and director Kamal Alhasson congratulating our Israeli brothers and friends in the State of Israel on New Year's Eve. May the following year be a blessed year, a year of peace, security and victory over Iran," he added.

The Syrian director also said: "We always say that Israel is in our heart and our heart in Israel. From the Swedish capital, Stockholm - Shabbat Shalom."