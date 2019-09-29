Tags:soldiers, Selichot, high holidays
Watch: Hundreds of soldiers gather for selichot
Soldiers participate in evening of preparation for High Holidays in J'lem with 'Tzalash' organization.
Dancing with the soldiers
Tzalash organization
