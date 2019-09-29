Tags:capture, rina shnerb
Watch: Rabbi Shnerb sings and prays
Rabbi concentrates deeply on 'selichot' prayers, as media busy with news of the capture of the terrorists who murdered his daughter.
Rabbi Eitan Shnerb
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
|
